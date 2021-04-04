Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 56,400 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Five Point worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPH. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Point by 337.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Five Point stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

