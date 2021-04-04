Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.04 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

