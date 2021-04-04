Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,168 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of CyberOptics worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CyberOptics by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 69,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of CYBE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

