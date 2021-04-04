Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ACNB worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACNB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACNB by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.12.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

