Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after purchasing an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

