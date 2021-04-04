Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 452.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $54.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

