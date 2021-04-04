Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Intersect ENT worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 286.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

