Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Meredith worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meredith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meredith by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93,565 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDP. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

