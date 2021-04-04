Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.76% of Hennessy Advisors worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

