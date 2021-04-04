Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISNS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

