Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of UMH Properties worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

