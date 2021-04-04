Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.