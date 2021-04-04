Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 965.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Opera worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.69 on Friday. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.