Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 381.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

