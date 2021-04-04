Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

ALG opened at $157.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $164.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

