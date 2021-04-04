Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

