Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Orgenesis worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orgenesis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Orgenesis Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.30.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.