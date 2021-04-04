Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.12 Million in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

