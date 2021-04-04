Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of ObsEva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ObsEva by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

ObsEva stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva SA has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

