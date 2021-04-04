Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 100,853 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 246.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

