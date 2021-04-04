Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 338,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MREO. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

