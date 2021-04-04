Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 176,861 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 7,327 shares of company stock worth $51,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.48 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

