Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Dril-Quip worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

