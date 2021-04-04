Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Trilogy Metals worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

