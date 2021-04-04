Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Hooker Furniture worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1,035.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 62,572 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

