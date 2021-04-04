Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $181.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

