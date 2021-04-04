Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 195,900 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 289,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

