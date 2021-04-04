Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,179,900 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,179,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 371,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.