Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 244,655 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -169.33, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.