Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 46,700 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Fluent worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

