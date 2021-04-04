Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,200 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Summit Therapeutics worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.