Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 89,300 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.13% of aTyr Pharma worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. As a group, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

