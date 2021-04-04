Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.