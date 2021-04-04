Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96.

