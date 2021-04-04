Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.