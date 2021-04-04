RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RNR opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

