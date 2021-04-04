renBTC Price Tops $58,146.12 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. renBTC has a market cap of $677.76 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $58,146.12 or 0.99541389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00688217 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027848 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,656 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

