renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.23 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $57,804.86 or 0.99677218 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $671.60 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,618 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.