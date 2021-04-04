Render Token Price Tops $1.60 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Render Token has a market cap of $247.32 million and $12.44 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00690989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027673 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,188,518 coins and its circulating supply is 154,270,384 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.