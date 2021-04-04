renDOGE (RENDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,435.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $176,047.81 and approximately $16,435.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.