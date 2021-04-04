Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.50% of Revance Therapeutics worth $122,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.