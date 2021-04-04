Reviewing Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.71 $218.00 million $3.46 13.17 Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.15 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65% Carver Bancorp -18.63% -49.44% -0.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Flagstar Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

