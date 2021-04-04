REVV Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $136.53 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

