Rewardiqa Price Up 23% Over Last Week (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $59.51 million and $131,424.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00010139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00140223 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.