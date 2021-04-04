Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $96.48

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $96.48 or 0.00165916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $405,122.99 and approximately $78,284.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00308412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.00757797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

