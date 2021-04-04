RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

