RioDeFi Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $37.48 million and $7.37 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.