Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $79.06 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $79.06 million and $2.04 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047544 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

