Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $72,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBA stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.