Ritocoin (RITO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $643,192.84 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00314959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00760274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,575,820,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,774,394 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

